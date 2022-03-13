Patricia Lee Lineback, 86, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, North Carolina.
She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 30, 1935, the daughter of the late Hubert Philip Jones and Grace Lee Baker Jones.
Mrs. Lineback was a member of Southport Presbyterian Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Louise Logue, Margaret Edna Higgins and Phyllis Jean Mason; and a brother, William “Bill” Jones.
Surviving are her husband, David Ray Lineback, of the home; a son, David Scott Lineback and wife, Lyndsey of Seattle, Washington; two daughters, Linda Lee Lineback and Karen Louise Merchant, both of Durham, North Carolina; a sister, Shirley Ann Carter of Columbus, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Catherine Jones of Liberty, Indiana; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Alexander, Averie, Cameron and Sabrynn; and one great-grandchild, Ayden.
At the request of the family no services are planned at this time and will be announced later.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for theLineback family.
