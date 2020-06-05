Amaretta Bennett Prevatte, 95, of Southport died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Mrs. Prevatte was born September 1, 1924 in Southport, daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Bennett.
She was a graduate of Appalachian State University. She was a member of Southport Baptist Church where she served as the church organist for over 50 years.
A champion golfer, member of Southport Women’s Club, Southport Garden Club and a member of the Eastern Star, she was extremely active in her beloved Southport community.
Preceding her in death was her loving first husband, Jimmy Prevatte, sister, Ruby Jean Gill, and last husband, Fred Brown.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Maynor and husband Kenneth of Southport; two grandchildren, Chris Maynor and wife Samantha and Karen Miller and husband Brian; and six great grandchildren, Brooke, Drew, Peyton, Katie, Shayne, and Anna Claire.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 9, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Northwood Cemetery with Reverend Wayne Trexler officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Berry, Robert Howard, Jim Prevatte, Dale McPherson, Elaine McBride, and Fabio, and Kurt Scheetz.
Online condolences will may be sent to www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
