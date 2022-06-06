Linda Larnell Dickens Spragins passed from this earth to her Lord and Master Jesus on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
She was born January 13, 1943, the daughter of the late Audrey Clinton Dickens and Doris Bobbitt Dickens of Littleton, North Carolina.
Linda began her career as a cashier, educating herself to work as a General Motors bookkeeper, a stenographer in Halifax Juvenile Court, a corporate secretary for W.R. Grace & Co., and an office manager for the satellite clinic of Nash Orthopedics until moving to Oak Island, North Carolina with her husband James, where she continued to work until she retired in 2011 after 53 years.
Linda was always interested in civic causes, serving on the Roanoke Rapids Library Board and helping raise funds for expansion. She worked tirelessly raising money to support research for the local cancer society and heart association. Linda served on the P.T.A. when her children were in the Roanoke Rapids City School System and also as a Girl Scout Leader for many years, moving along with the same group of girls from Brownies through Cadet Scouts.
Linda was famous for her skills as a seamstress, dressing many of the area brides for years.
One of her favorite pastimes was singing in the choirs at Rosemary United Methodist Church and Ocean View United Methodist Church, where she directed the children’s choir and musical dramas. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years, from baby nursery to the adult classes, and served faithfully in the United Methodist Women, being honored as a Lifetime member.
Linda and her husband James moved to Windsor Point Retirement Community in April of 2021 to be nearer to family.
Linda will be missed dearly for her love of her family and hospitality toward all she met. She loved sewing, quilting, reading, gardening, and cooking, but most of all she loved her family and friends.
Along with her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Kathryn D. Gardner.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James William Spragins; her daughter, Deborah S. Maness, her husband, Tony, and grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Britt Maness and Addison Maness and fiancé, Rachel Mann; her daughter, Dr. Beth S. Broome and her husband, Don, and grandchild, Maylin Broome Willen and her husband, Preston; and her brother, A. Clinton Dickens, Jr.
A sacrament of burial will be held at Rosemary United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina on Saturday, June 4, with visitation at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall and the service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Sexton and the Reverend Jim Bell, a previous Sunday school student, presiding with interment in the family plot at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Littleton, North Carolina at 1 p.m.
The family requests no floral arrangements, but instead please make a donation to: Rosemary United Methodist Church at 900 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 27870; or Ocean View United Methodist Church at 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, N.C. 28465; or American Heart Association at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 (www.heart.org).