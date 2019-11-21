Mr. Franklin “Buster” Wade Cashwell, 86, resident of Oak Island, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant with over 28 years of service with the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cashwell and Armelia Horne Cashwell, and his first wife, Joan Hildebrandt Cashwell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Faye Zimmerman Cashwell; sons, Franklin, Jr. and wife, Yuni, and Timothy and wife, Brenda; daughters, Janine Seals and husband, Henry, and Patricia Long and husband, Patrick; sisters, Betsy McLeod and husband, Bragg, and Nellie Pruitt; eight grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, and officiating will be Rev. Charlie Carter and Rev. Tim Evans. Military honors will be presented following the service.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.