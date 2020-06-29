John Preston Roberts, 72, of Oak Island passed away on June 27, 2020.
Mr. Roberts was born July 25, 1947, son of the late John and Dwanda Roberts.
He was a proud graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and enjoyed everything Tar Heel’s. John had worked in banking his entire career. He had lived in Goldsboro, Charlotte, Columbia, Sputh Carolina, Winston Salem and Clinton before moving to Oak Island six years ago.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Roberts.
Survivors include his devoted and loving daughter, Margaret Roberts; a soon- to-be-born granddaughter, Jewel Elizabeth Townsend; a sister, Debbie Dickerson and husband Frank; two nephews, Mark Dickerson and Todd Dickerson; many other extended family members, friends; and his cat Roy.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance with the governors executive order as it relates to the Covid -19 pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org.
