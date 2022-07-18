Martin Daniel “Satch” Feery was born on March 3, 1942 to Patrick and Sarah Feery at St. John’s Hospital in Queens, New York.
He is survived by his wife Maria Feery of Southport, North Carolina; his daughter, Cruz Phyllis Feery-Miller of San Diego, California, and son, Martin Feery II of Southport North Carolina; his four grandsons, Patrick Curry of Wilmington, North Carolina, Martin Feery III of Kyle, Texas, Peter Curry of St. Louis, Missouri, and Stephen Feery of Hyde Park, New York; and his two great-grandsons, Max Feery and Lincoln Feery.
He is predeceased by four brothers, Patrick, Michael, John and William.
He grew up in Long Island City, New York and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School in 1959. After high school, he served in the United States Army between 1964 to 1966 as a member of the 1st Infantry, “The Big Red 1,” including a tour to Vietnam in 1965.
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he went on to achieve a Master’s degree from Long Island University.
He had a lifelong career with PepsiCo for 49 years as a managerial accountant. During his tenure at PepsiCo, he would meet his beautiful wife, Maria, whom he treasured and was married to for 52 years. They raised two children together in Pawling, New York, where they lived until they retired to Southport, North Carolina.
He was a man armed with a quick wit and strong moral convictions that made him an exemplary role model to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as all that knew him. His love of reading and constant desire to live a life of learning, mixed with an old-school New York City charm, made him a rhetorician like no other.
He will be remembered for being a devoted provider to his family; he always found a way to bring a light-hearted tone to the family discourse and have us all smiling and screaming with laughter. He was always available to lend an ear, whether that be to help you from your woes or to riff off a joke and make the day brighter. He constantly doted on the youngest of his kin, entertaining great-grandchildren Max and Lincoln endlessly.
A memorial mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 19, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5263 Dosher Cutoff SE, Southport.
He will receive a military funeral honors ceremony at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Thursday July 21, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting https://t2t.org/donate/.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.