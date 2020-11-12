Robert Donald “Junebug” Maggard Jr., 57, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away on November 7, 2020.
Mr. Maggard was born May 25, 1963, to the late Robert Donald Maggard and Diane S. Clark.
He had worked as a carpenter and enjoyed fishing. He was a very funny man, a legend to many, who will be remembered as a loving father and Pawpaw.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Timothy A. Maggard.
Survivors include his stepfather, Justin L. Clark; two sisters, Julie M. Edge and Christy C. McKeithan; three daughters, Autumn D. Maggard, Brittany N. Maggard, and Amber L. Maggard; four grandchildren, Aiden, Justin, Anslee, and Lilah; and nieces and nephews, LeAnne, Justin, Jessica, Ashley, and Savannah.
The family will have visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport. The funeral service will be private.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
