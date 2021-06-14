James Fritts Broadway, 85, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on June 12, 2021.
Mr. Broadway was born January 9, 1936 in Davidson County, North Carolina to the late William Ashby Broadway and Elsie Fritts Broadway.
James moved to Oak Island in 1967. He owned and operated Yaupon Electric for 35 years, until his retirement. Mr. Broadway was a member of Ocean View United Methodist Church where he held many positions. He was a charter member of the Oak Island Lions Club and was a Melvin Jones Fellow. James was also a member and past master of the Oak Island Masonic Lodge and the Brunswick County Shrine Club.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Blanche Metters Broadway; three children, Julie Broadway and husband Anthony Humphreys of Reston, Virginia, Joel Broadway and wife Liz of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Jan Broadway Pomnitz of Leland, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Julianne Pomnitz, Anna Broadway, Schuyler Broadway, and Nicole Pomnitz; and numerous nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Inez Spry, Willie Michael, and Eddie Wiley.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Ocean View United Methodist Church on Oak Island.
A many thanks to Universal Healthcare, Coastal Companion Care, and extra special thanks to Amy and Kim Stout.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocean View United Methodist Church at https://ovumc.org/donations/ or to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
