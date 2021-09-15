Katherine “Kate” Uzdienski was a loving educator, caretaker, sister, and mom. She passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the age of 62.
Kate was born on June 4, 1959, daughter of the late Clement and Ethel McCluskey.
Along with raising four children of her own, Kate also used her warm heart and kind spirit to care for the children of Brunswick County, serving as a teacher’s assistant for 18 years at Virginia Williamson Elementary School and Southport Elementary School.
A loving mother to all, Kate would often be found hosting her children’s friends as they were growing up, treating them as her own. She extended this tenderness to everyone she met. Her smile would brighten any room she walked into. Kate loved spending time on the beach, and was an avid reader and photographer. She appreciated the little things in life - the soaring flights of pelicans, Seagrove pottery - as well as the big things that meant the most to her, the moments spent with her precious family.
Kate is survived by her husband of 41 years, JD Uzdienski; three children, Jennifer Gaynor and husband Patrick, Ryan Uzdienski and fiancée Katie Thompson, and Gene Uzdienski; a son-in-law, Josh Lauer; a sister, Debra McCluskey Hughes; a brother, Clem McCluskey; a sister-in-law, Lisa Worrells and husband Ray; and her mother and father-in-law, Barbara and John Uzdienski.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Lauren Uzdienski.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Uzdienski family.
