Wilbur Earl Earp, age 92, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
Wilbur was born August 16, 1929 in a logging camp on the Black River in Pender County.He was one of four children to the late George Earl Earp and Edith Swain Earp of Winnabow.
He graduated from Bolivia High School in 1947 and North Carolina State University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Industry.
In late 1951 he volunteered for the U.S. Army serving with the 82nd Airborne Division and was honorably discharged from the reserves in 1960 as a 2nd Lieutenant.
He owned and operated Funston Farm, a recognized family century farm, in Winnabow. In 1972 he was named Area Conservation Farmer of the year, in 2000 as Outstanding pork producer in North Carolina, and in 2013 NC Representative to the Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. In 2018 Wilbur and his wife Mary were elected into the North Carolina Pork Council’s Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Willetts Earp; sons, Dennis and wife Patricia, and Jeff and wife Robin; grandchildren, DC Jr., Josh, Wilbur, Henry, and Mary Helen; great-grandchildren, Allison and Aubrey; and his brother, Raymond of Beaufort, North Carolina.
Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 2, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, Funston Road, Winnabow with Reverend Phil Norris officiating.
