Jeffrey Raymond Stephenson, age 67, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Friday, the eighteenth of June, 2021 after a short illness.
Jeff was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on Tuesday the eighth of June, 1954 to the late Raymond R. and Mary Elizabeth Heinzer Stephenson.
He was a retired electrician and specialized in residential construction.
Jeff was a U.S. Army veteran who served honorably during the Vietnam war. While he was stationed in Germany, he met his soulmate, Birgit Zehner. The couple married in 1974 and later divorced in 1979; fate intervened, and they remarried in 1995. They were deeply in love and devoted to each other until his last breath Friday afternoon.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Stephenson.
Survivors include his loving wife Birgit Zehner Stephenson; a son, Eric Stephenson and wife Natalie of Niddatal, Germany; two grandchildren, Josephine and Louis Stephenson; his beloved longtime canine companion, Amy; his two sisters, Lesley Brague of Greenville, Rhode Island and Kristine Gray of Greensboro, North Carolina and their families; and his sister-in-law, Janet, and her family.
“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.”
To honor Jeff’s wishes, no public services will be conducted.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or to your local ASPCA.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee.