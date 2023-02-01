Paul Snyder

Following a 17-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, Paul Snyder of St. James passed away on January 25, 2023.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Charlene (Kaiser) Snyder of St. James, North Carolina, and sons, Paul C. Snyder of Southport, North Carolina, and Gavin Snyder and his wife, Erin, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Paul will be missed by his beloved granddaughter, Paige Snyder, and her stepbrothers, Blaine and Bryce Jensen. His surviving siblings, Barbara (Snyder) Kreider and Earl Snyder of Pennsylvania are comforted by their shared childhood memories.