Pamela Latrelle Richards, age 67, of Winnabow, North Carolina passed away in her home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after a bravely fought battle with uterine cancer.
Pam was born July 13, 1954 to the late Johnnie and Virginia Sullivan in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Pam was a hard worker who supported her family her whole life and never stopped fighting to stay with her loved ones. She was a woman of strong opinions but was loved by all who knew her. Pam left a lasting impression wherever she went, good or bad.
She dedicated a large portion of her life to tracking down her family’s genealogy and knitting as many blankets as she could.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Gaye Harber.
Pam is survived by her husband, James Richards; her daughters, Danielle (Michael) Holbrook of the home, Arika Carlyle of Richlands, North Carolina, and Lindsay (Joseph) Gaughf of Bolivia, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Autumn and Gabrielle Holbrook, Triston and Braxton Henry, Chandler Carlyle, and Chevy and Halle Gaughf; her sister, Teresa (Gary) Collier of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and her brother, Johnny Sullivan of Winnabow.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Richards will be held on Saturday, November 13, at 3 p.m. in the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel.
