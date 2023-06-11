Linda Peterson Vereen, 76, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, June 5, 2023, from complications following a short battle with cancer.
Linda was born April 4, 1947 in Butte, Montana.
She graduated from Butte High, and shortly thereafter moved to North Carolina with her first husband, Samuel Coggins, with whom she had three children - Amy, Angela, and April Coggins.
In 1978, she met and married Wayland Vereen, with whom she shared a legendary love.
Linda worked at a variety of jobs while raising her children, including as office manager of Wayland’s LP Gas Station in Southport. But regardless of her “real” jobs, Linda’s heart was always in serving others. From her active role in the youth ministry at Ocean View United Methodist Church to hosting Leukemia bike-a-thons and to creating the nonprofit, “Cans for Kids,” that recycled aluminum cans to pay for scholarships for all Brunswick County high school graduates, service was her North Star.
Linda’s life revolved around her faith, family, and friends - and Friday night cards. Her deep and abiding love of God was evident in every conversation with her. She was quick to pray for and with anyone, and rather than try to offer advice or judge others, she instead would offer a reminder that there was no problem that God couldn’t solve. Her open mind and servants heart made her a fantastic mother and grandmother - modeling the true Christian tenets, not only in her words but also in her deeds. She never met a stranger, welcomed anyone in need into her home, and loved everyone exactly as they were with no judgment.
Those same traits, and many other wonderful attributes, made her a fabulous wife, sister, adopted mother, as well as a loyal and dear friend - all roles she treasured. Recognizing and respecting everything as God’s creations, she, of course, had the greenest of thumbs and loved her plants, and would feed any animal that graced her door. She also loved a good competition and was convinced that it was her close relationship to God rather than the liberty she took with the rules that allowed her so many winning scores.
And most of all, she loved her grandchildren; as soon as they were born, Skylar and Haley McDonald and Malcolm Prevatte became the center of her world.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayland Vereen; her parents, Gerald “Pete” and Margaret Peterson; and her two siblings, Geraldine Peterson Abshire and Gary Peterson.
She is survived by her three daughters; Angela’s husband, Alan McDonald, who she loved as her own; and her three grandchildren. She is also survived by a large and loving family in Montana, including her siblings, Cecelia Bender, Mae Mattern, and her youngest sibling, Luciene “Poke” Ellingson, and her husband and Linda’s dear friend and brother-in-law, Denny Ellingson. Despite the geographic distance, her Montana family was never far from her heart or mind. Her conversations with Poke, who she referred to as her “fairy godmother,” given all Poke did to make Linda’s wishes come true, were one of the favorite parts of her day.
Linda is also survived by extended family that were near and dear to her heart, including Gene Formy-Duval, Joe Abshire and Sheri Vereen. She and Wayland also welcomed many exchange students throughout the years who also became family, including Yuko Suenaga-Singh (Japan, now in North Carolina), Hannah Nilsson Holmberg (Sweden), Izumi Kaeriyama (Japan), Shinobu Suzuki (Japan), Fernanda Tambellini (Brazil) and Seiko Ohara (Japan). And, there were neighborhood kids, like Randy Wilson, Andrew Stirling, and Patty Herrmann Mays that Linda loved so much she considered them her own. The love Linda so generously handed out was always genuine and unconditional. Her kind soul made everyone feel special, loved, and welcomed.
She lived her life devoted to the service of others and undoubtedly succeeded in her goal of leaving the world a much better place than she found it. Fittingly, the moment Linda took her last breath, the song “Angels Among Us” began playing from her playlist. She was a true light to the world and is now shining in heaven happily reunited with her darlin’ Wayland, writing songs for the angel choir, and organizing Friday night card games where she always wins.
Linda did not want a service, and for those looking for a way to honor Linda, please send donations in her name to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity at www.capefearhabitat.org, or Blank Canvas Awareness Art of Wilmington, NC at www.blankcanvasawarenessart.com.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Vereen family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.