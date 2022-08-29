Jeffrey A. Nelson

Jeffrey A. Nelson, most recently of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on August 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born to Ingrid and Raymond Nelson on May 1, 1941, Jeff grew up in Newington, Connnecticut, later graduating from Hartford State Technical Institute and serving in the National Guard. He led an active life on the Connecticut shoreline sailing his boat Chandra, kayaking, running, camping, skiing, and hiking. An avid cyclist with a soft spot for children, he completed the two-day 135-mile AngelRide fundraiser for childhood cancer seven years in a row. At 73 years of age, he was the oldest cyclist to have ever completed the ride. He was also a longtime member of the Deep River Congregational Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher.