Jeffrey A. Nelson, most recently of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on August 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Born to Ingrid and Raymond Nelson on May 1, 1941, Jeff grew up in Newington, Connnecticut, later graduating from Hartford State Technical Institute and serving in the National Guard. He led an active life on the Connecticut shoreline sailing his boat Chandra, kayaking, running, camping, skiing, and hiking. An avid cyclist with a soft spot for children, he completed the two-day 135-mile AngelRide fundraiser for childhood cancer seven years in a row. At 73 years of age, he was the oldest cyclist to have ever completed the ride. He was also a longtime member of the Deep River Congregational Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
Jeff was a talented mechanical engineer who held two lightbar patents. His signature commute to work included cycling from his house to the Connecticut River, canoeing across the river, and running the rest of the way to his office.
He was a consummate craftsman who restored three Victorian homes and was an expert in antique clock restoration. In addition to an extensive clock collection, Jeff had an antique car collection that included two circa 1948 Fords, a 1960 motorcycle, and two circa 1914 Model T Fords, one of which he built from parts at age 18 with his lifelong best friend, Butch Wesner of Newington, Connecticut.
Jeff built all manner of things for his children and grandchildren, ranging from wooden stilts, swing sets, and see-saws to cedar-shingled tree forts with secret doors. He instilled in them an adventurous fun-loving spirit, playing lively tunes on the trumpet and regaling them with humorous and charming Swedish stories.
A much-adored father, grandfather, and partner, Jeff devoted himself to his family above all else. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Terry Carpenter of Southport, North Carolina; his brother, Terry Nelson, also of Southport, North Carolina; his three children, Alyssa Nelson of Salisbury, North Carolina, Jeffrey Nelson (Jennifer) of Berkeley, California, and Christina Cook (Jeffrey) of State College, Pennsylvania; his four grandchildren, Leif and Elin Nelson and Liam and Kieron Cook; as well as his cherished step-family, Vincent, Erica, Viviana, and Mirella Mugavero of Winter Garden, Florida, Lisa, Anthony, and Ethan Mugavero and George Berger (of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Jerry, Gina, Charlotte, and Grayson Mugavero of Greenwich, Connecticut.