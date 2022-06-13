Richard L. Harris, 94, of Oak Island, passed away June 4, 2022, in Maytown, Pennsylvania.
He was born in Indiana, served in the United States Navy, retiring as a master chief. He then became a civilian employee of the Navy at the Pentagon.
In 1984 he and his wife, Bonnie, relocated to Oak Island where both were active in real estate at Seaside Realty.
After his wife Bonnie passed away, during his last years, he and his devoted companion Norma Queen spent their summers at Norma’s home in Ithaca, New York, and wintered in Oak Island. They had a large group of friends of all ages in both places, and delighted in entertaining them.
Dick was a great influence on all who came in contact with him and he will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, Dick was predeceased by their children, James and Francine Fullerton.
He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Odom; his daughter-in-law, Geraldine Fullerton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, 1638 East Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 or to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarrior project.org.
