Larry Wayne Carriker, 71, of Southport and formerly of Oak Island, passed away on April 14, 2020.
Larry was born October 9, 1948 in Concord, North Carolina to the late William Lee Carriker and Eva Mozelle Lambert Carriker.
He was a graduate of NC State University and later obtained an MBA from the University of Illinois.
Larry worked for Olin Corporation for 30 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island for the past 16 years.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Meta Gail McNiel Carriker; a daughter, Elizabeth Carriker and wife Janice Parham; a son, Matthew Carriker; and a granddaughter, Penelope Louise Carriker.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Calliope Grace Carriker.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
