Sara “Anne” Ramsey Ashcraft, age 62, of Winnabo passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020 after a five-month battle with glioblastoma.
Anne was born in Monroe, North Carolina and moved to Oak Island with her family in 1998. She was a dedicated nurse for many years until the time of her retirement.
She was a doting grandma who loved her cats and spending time in her “she shed” with her chickens. She faced her diagnosis with grace and positivity.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Ashcraft; daughter, Sara Knotts and partner Zach LaVere of Leland; son, Jason Ashcraft of Delco; grandchildren, Kristen Knotts and Samantha Knotts; mother, Doris Ramsey of Monroe; sister, Joyce Hopperton and husband Daryl of Aiken, South Carolina; brother, Steven Ramsey of Monroe; her special kitty, Leo; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willard Ramsey, and grandson, Ryan Knotts.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, at two o’clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. A catered reception will follow.
Services may be viewed on the White Funeral and Cremation Service Facebook page beginning at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, October 24.
In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
Condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.