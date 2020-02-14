Larry Lee Vice, with his family at his bedside, passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Larry was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 27, 1945 to Charles and Marjorie Vice.
He married Barbara, his wife of 47 years, on April 26, 1972. In 1972, they moved to Southport, North Carolina.
Larry worked with Brown & Root during the construction of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant and worked in the nuclear industry his entire career. He retired from Westinghouse as a QC Inspector in 2019. Larry was initiated as a member of the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge #0055 of Franklin, Ohio on March 14, 1967. He was admitted to Oak Island Masonic Lodge #758 on September 5, 2000 and was a Master Mason for 45 years.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Russell Lee Stanifer; and a grandson, Michael Leach.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Vice; five children, Heidi Leach (Ronald) of Frenchburg, Kentucky, Melissa Hufham (Erik) of Southport, Russell Vice of Salt Lick, Kentucky, Dawn Cox (Tommy) of Wellington, Kentucky, and Todd Vice (Sara) of Southport; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family expresses a sincere “thank you” to special friends Jim Kenney, Bob McCarter, Jim Nicholas, Steve Lantis and the Pastoral care provided by Rev. Anthony Clemmons of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and Rev. Phil Fraley of Southport Baptist Church. The family would also like to express sincere thanks to members of the Mt. Olive Baptist “MOB Squad” for their dedicated work.
A memorial service will be held at Southport Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SECU Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
