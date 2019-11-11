Mr. David Dosher Malpass, 82, of Bolivia died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Malpass was born in Southport, on April 12, 1937 and was the son of the late Henry Graham Malpass and Verda Lindsey Kirby Malpass. Mr. Malpass was the 15th of 16 children and was the last surviving child.
He grew up in Wilmington, quit school in the 8th grade, and completed his GED on May 11, 1955. He went into the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served from 1954 – 1962. During the Korean War conflict, Mr. Malpass served on the ships Navasota and USS Mispillion in China and Japan. He graduated with an Associates Degree in May 1973.
Mr. Malpass worked as a meat inspector for the U.S. Government, traveling throughout the United States, and later worked and retired from CP&L in Southport.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Bolivia, where he served as Deacon, was the teacher for the adult Bible school class, and worked with the church’s soup kitchen delivering plates.
Mr. Malpass was preceded in death by his mother, father, all of his siblings and his first wife, Alberta Mims Malpass.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Faye L. Reynolds Malpass, of the home; her three children, Kevin Reynolds and wife Yvonne of Bolivia, Duane Reynolds and wife Lisa of Bolivia, and Tina Reynolds of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Joshua, Timothy, Brandon, and Brantley; and a great-grandchild, Branson. He is also survived by a multitude of cherished nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Tuesday, November 12 from six o’clock until eight o’clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy East, Bolivia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, at one o’clock in the afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church with Reverend Brian Raleigh officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
Pallbearers are Kevin Reynolds, Duane Reynolds, Brandon Reynolds, Brantley Reynolds, Jake Raleigh and Ricky Harvell. Honorary Pallbearers are The Deacons of Antioch Baptist Church of Bolivia.
