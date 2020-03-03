Carolyn Marie Lewis Stanley, age 74, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
Born in Brunswick County on December 31, 1945, Carolyn was a daughter of the late John William and Annie Dell Marie Anderson Lewis.
Carolyn will be lovingly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and was a mother to many. Carolyn was a compassionate and kind-hearted woman with a great personality and beautiful smile. She loved traveling and made friends wherever she went. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Glenda Lewis Arnold and Shirley Fay Lewis Hinson.
Surviving are a loving son, Rob Stanley of Supply; a brother, Tommy Lewis and wife Pat of Mill Creek, North Carolina; two sisters, Sandra Lewis Milliken and Betty Lou Lewis Clemmons, both of Bolivia; and five grandchildren.
At the families request, graveside services will be private.
