Gloria M. Riley, the oldest daughter of an Italian American family, was born into the Greatest Generation and the Great Depression in the town of Norwalk / Westport, Connecticut.
Although a difficult time for many, her parents Rose and Rocco were resourceful people. Her father was a shoemaker, builder, a fisherman and an avid gardener, a talent she inherited, and along with her large extended Italian family, including 12 aunts and uncles, there was always ample food or whatever was needed.
She was an honor student, involved in various committees and clubs all through her years at Staples High School.
After graduation, she studied bookkeeping and accounting while working at the Howard Johnson Diner in Norwalk where she was swept off her feet by one of her regular customers, a sophisticated jazz piano player and WWII Navy Veteran, Melvin R. Riley. They were married when she was barely 20 and settled into a life together raising three children in the “Happy Days” of the 50’s and the 60’s.
A great Mom, she hosted Brownies and Cub Scouts, made assembly-line apple pies when the family’s tree was ready to harvest, and never failed to produce her children’s favorite cake for birthdays. There were incredible homemade Halloween costumes and all kinds of hiking, beaching, and fishing adventures and vacations to Maine and New Hampshire
But as her kids got older and more independent, Mom was ready for a new challenge and went back into the work force, first as a bookkeeper and eventually working her way up to a position as Accounts Manager for the Glendinning Corporation.
She shifted gears gracefully, wearing business clothes and fulfilling the image of a professional woman in the early 60’s, while still juggling a family. But when Dad retired, he longed to move south and she was ready for a change.
In 1970 they picked up stakes in Connecticut, said goodbye to her abundance of Italian relatives, and moved to a tiny newly developed town near Southport, North Carolina called Boiling Spring Lakes where they knew no one. Here they bought land on a lake and built their new home, a place she would live for the next 50 years. Thrilled with the Carolina longer growing season, she wasted no time learning the new exotic plants available to her, joined a garden club, and began embellishing her new home with magnificent flowering shrubs.
Always a water person, she welcomed the opportunity to swim in the root-beer colored water of the lake, even when the neighbors had spotted alligators swimming nearby. She claimed they were more afraid of her then she was of them.
Barely 5’ tall and “pleasingly plump”, as our father described her, she embraced the local sport of golf, competing in many tournaments and even achieved the coveted “hole-in-one,” much to her children’s amazement. She continued enjoying that sport into her 90’s.
Filled with ideas and an abundance of energy, she never hesitated to get involved in her community where she saw a need and grew along with the town. Viewed as a pillar of society, she built friendships and embraced her new home with passion, surrounding herself with friends and neighbors who helped each other, albeit a celebratory social gathering, golf tournament, or to visit a friend in the hospital. A natural caregiver, she always lent a hand to neighbors and friends in-need; nursing her husband until his death in 1995 and then looked after her aging mother, Rose Salvato, until her death in 2008.
To her adventurous children, she was always a port in a storm. She never failed to provide a warm welcome for as long as they could stay and had their favorite foods stocked in the fridge, along with encouragement to stay longer.
She loved to travel, and with her friend Jack she visited The Bahamas, Costa Rica, Hawaii, the Alaskan coast, and took numerous trips up and down the eastern seaboard to see family and friends. She even made it to Italy for her granddaughter’s wedding and was able to visit the towns that were her family’s origins.
But when it came time for Mom’s turn to need care, she knew she would have to move closer to one of her children. She loved her home and community, and it was a difficult decision for everyone. She spent the final year of her life close to her son, Dennis, granddaughter Elydia, and great-granddaughter Maya in the Boston area with son Rick close by, where she was cared for and enjoyed many family gatherings and backyard picnics during the COVID pandemic.
Gloria had a full life and when asked if she had anything left on her “bucket list,” she would smile and shake her head slowly and thoughtfully. “No,” she would say. “I’ve had a great life and did everything I wanted to do!”
Gloria passed peacefully in her bed on the morning of June 24, 2021. She wished for no particular ceremony to honor her life, but only that she be cremated and her ashes scattered in her beloved lake in Boiling Spring Lakes.
She leaves behind two sons, Dennis Riley (wife Sue Lena Thompson) and Richard Riley (wife Aviva); her daughter, Robin Riley Rayner; and sister, Jeanette Dresing; granddaughter, Elydia; and great-grandchildren, Maya, Louisiana, John and Jasper.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Colin.
Gloria has asked, in lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation to The Brunswick at Southport, 1513 N. Howe Street, Ste.1, Southport, NC 28461.