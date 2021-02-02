Mary Israel passed away January 24, 2021 in Marksville, Louisiana.
She was born February 17, 1946 in New Orleans to Jewell Bell and Mike Mathes.
Mary was raised by her Grandma Mathes in Maud, Oklahoma.
Along with her parents and grandparents, Mary was preceded in death by a special grandson, Brent Israel of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Survivors include her beloved husband George Israel of Marksville; four stepchildren; three grandchildren; her sister, Linda Hancock Cruse of Southport, North Carolina; brothers, Bubba and Robert Smith of Wilmington, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was loved by many and will truly be missed.