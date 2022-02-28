Joan Ann Wagner (nee Matthews), 86, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania passed away on February 15, 2022.
Joan was born November 19, 1935 in Philadelphia to John and Margaret Matthews.
She and her husband Roger raised their family in Riverton, New Jersey before moving to Medford Lakes, New Jersey, then retiring to Southport, North Carolina in 1996. Joan enjoyed painting, sewing, crafting and cooking.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roger.
Joan is survived by her three daughters, Lee Ann (Allen) Hacker, Sue (Butch) Harris, and Barbara Knapp; grandchildren, Jacqui Nece, Bonnie Petty, Cora Kahana, and Matthew Knapp; 10 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Joan will be held privately at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Riverton, 305 Main St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com.