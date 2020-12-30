Richard Douglas “Rich” Huyett, 78, of Southport passed away on December 14, 2020.
Mr. Huyett was born November 3, 1942 in Flushing, New York to the late John and Mildred Huyett.
Rich was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Vietnam and receiving the Purple Heart.
He worked as a systems analyst for AT&T for 29 years.
Rich coached his children in sports and was active in his Lion’s Club.
He and his wife retired to Southport in 2007; he enjoyed golf and gardening.
Survivors include his wife Marie Huyett; two sons, Scott Huyett and wife Jackie, and Sean Huyett and wife Leigh; and three grandchildren, Luke Huyett, Joy Huyett, and Ian Huyett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Huyett.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
