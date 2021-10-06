William Sylvester Parilla

12/20/37 – 9/29/21
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, William S. Parilla grew up New Rochelle, New York, the oldest of six siblings.
He attended both Iona Preparatory School and Iona College, graduating in 1959.
From 1961-1963, he proudly served in the United States Army as a Private First Class at the Army chemical center in Maryland. He met his future wife, Janet, in 1966, in Manhattan.
Bill had a very successful career in sales that spanned over four decades. It began with Monsanto and was followed by many years with the Remet Corporation, where Janet and Bill made a home in New Hartford, New York. This is where they raised their three daughters - Alyssa, Nina and Lara - and made countless lifelong friends. Later, he started his own company, Par-Chem, until he semi-retired in 2000 and moved to St. James Plantation in Southport, North Carolina.
There, Bill returned to his roots and enjoyed singing and playing the keyboard. Music was always a special pastime of his, but it was more than that - he had incredible talent. Decades ago, he started a band, The Nomads, in New York (and had a hit record). In retirement, he entertained locals for many years with his band, The Use-To-Bes.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet, along with his daughters and their husbands - Alyssa and Kevin Kelly, Nina and Tim McPherson and Lara and Tim Meyer. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren - Ryan and Kaitlyn, Troy, Alana and Brooke, and Nathan, Camryn and Colby. He is also survived by five of his six siblings and their spouses, who were all very close to his heart - Bob and Patty Parilla, Cathy and John Manning, Maryanne and Tom Lane, Peggy and Skip Murphy, and John and Sue Parilla, along with countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Parilla, and his brother, Ralph Parilla (who is survived by his wife, Lisa).
Bill loved his New York sports teams, the Giants and the Yankees. He loved Walt Disney World. He loved his music. He was a devout Catholic. But above all else, he loved his family. In his last weeks, despite his declining health, Bill enjoyed visits from some of his siblings, and spent his final hours with his four girls by his side. The joy his music and his stories brought to others will be cherished forever.
