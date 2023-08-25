Robert Heron

Robert Heron, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Heron; six children, Shana Travis, Anya Perea, Megan Long, Kelly Heron, PJ Heron, and Michael Heron; and five grandchildren, Dylan Travis, Luca Perea, Olivia Kleppe, Zoe Kleppe, and Graham Heron.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Heron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.