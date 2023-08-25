Robert Heron, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Heron; six children, Shana Travis, Anya Perea, Megan Long, Kelly Heron, PJ Heron, and Michael Heron; and five grandchildren, Dylan Travis, Luca Perea, Olivia Kleppe, Zoe Kleppe, and Graham Heron.
Known to friends and family as “Bob,” Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York, where he met the love of his life, Maria.
A lifelong Yankees fan, Bob also loved the sport of basketball, having played in his youth and at St. John’s University for the “Redmen.” He became known to many in Bergen County, New Jersey, as just “Coach,” where he championed both club and high school basketball teams. A friend to anyone he met, Bob’s legendary humor lit up any room. His greatest love, however, was his family and his beloved wife, Maria.
Upon retiring from a longstanding career in finance and banking, Bob moved to Southport, North Carolina to enjoy a life of leisure and golf. Ever the people lover, Bob (Robert) took on a position at the local Lowe’s Pro Shop, where he delighted countless with his many jokes and tales of his adventurous life.
Adoringly referred to as “PopPop,” “Papa” and “Bobby” by his loving grandchildren, he proudly acknowledged them as his greatest treasures. Being a grandfather brought Bob endless joy. He spent countless hours regaling them with his stories and getting them their favorite treats. Whenever away from them, you could always find him watching/sharing videos of his grandchildren repeatedly, silently laughing to himself, with the knowledge that through them his tales would go on for years to come.