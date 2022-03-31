Lois Richardson Brittain, 86, of Bolivia died Tuesday March 29, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Brittain was born in Columbus County on November 21, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth Ezzell Richardson.
She graduated from Southport High School in 1954 and attended Brunswick Technical College where she received her certifications in teaching elementary and special needs children and Nursing Aid. It was her passion to help patients and children.
Mrs. Brittain was retired from the Brunswick County School System. In addition, she was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist Church and The Eastern Star of Southport. She was also an avid softball player.
She loved God, her family and her friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brittain was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hubert Brittain; a son, Perry Brittain; and a brother, James Richardson.
She is survived by a son, Allen Brittain, and wife, Cindy, of Southport; a daughter, Meleta Humbert, and husband, Glenn, of Shallotte; six grandchildren, Brittany and husband, Ethan, Maranda and husband, David, Katelyn and husband, George, Morgan, Alex and Maddi; great- grandchildren, Riley, Annalee, Luke, Carly, Teagan and Jack; a brother, Liston Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Velma Richardson and Elaine Phelps; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 3, at three o’clock in the afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church with Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to the Meals on Wheels program at the Brunswick Senior Center at Supply or the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Brittain family.
