Bobbie was born in Charles Town, West Virginia on April 23, 1937 and moved to Martinsburg at a young age. She spent several years with relatives in Frostburg, Maryland and Raleigh, North Carolina. She moved back to Martinsburg later and graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1955.
She grew up with a love of horses and even had one when she was a kid. Bobbie also developed an interest in golf, and used to caddy for her Mom, Judy, until one day she ventured out a little too far into the fairway and was struck by her Mom’s shot. After that she decided she enjoyed being the one striking the ball.
She took several business courses as electives in her senior year in high school and decided to attend Strayer Business College in Virginia where she graduated in 1957. She took a job as private secretary with American Air Filter as a secretary to a group of engineers who designed and estimated the costs of projects.
She met her husband-to-be, Bill Davis, who was stationed at Fort Belvoir in the U.S. Army and they were married in March of 1959. They were together for a total of 61 years.
When Bill was discharged, he resumed his career as an Industrial Engineer in Cleveland, Ohio at ALCOA. Robin, their first child was born in Cleveland, Shelley in Virginia and Mike in New York.
Over the years, Bobbie and Bill moved to several different cities as Bill’s career had stops in Cleveland, Virginia, Endicott, New York and eventually Poughkeepsie, New York, with 27 years at IBM. During those years, the couple raised their three children and Bobbie was involved in many volunteer endeavors.
She was always involved in church activities: she taught Sunday school, led Bible studies, and held many roles in support of Gleneagles Rest Home, eventually being named President.
“She was a woman of grace and beauty,” Mary Davis, Bill’s brother’s wife, wrote. “Her presence made a difference in the world.” Bobbie’s friend Jeannie Sheehan wrote, “it was her honor to know Bobbie for many years. Let warm memories and love surround you.”
“I feel like acknowledging Mom’s strong faith and belief in service to those in need,” Shelley recalled. “Even as she was busy raising Robin and me, she made sure to go to a little boy’s house weekly to help pattern his limbs that were not developing as they should. She would take us with her, and we learned how important it is to help others. Mom would be the first to drop off a meal or dessert to someone who was in need. Her work ethic and organizational skills were on point when it came to service to others.”
“Bobbie picked up an interest in playing cards from her Mom and was an avid poker and bridge player throughout her life,” Robin recalled. “Along with her many interests and activities, she was a kind, caring and humble person.
“Bill and Bobbie’s travels eventually brought them to Boiling Spring Lakes in 1992 and that remained her home for the final 28 years of her life,” Robin continued. “They lived together on a golf course and became extremely involved in their community.”
“Bobbie was an accomplished golfer and had three holes-in-one to her credit and played in IBM golf leagues in both Endicott and Poughkeepsie,” Mike remembered.
“She took up tennis in her 40’s and was a strong singles and doubles player. She loved playing with Bill and her friends. She was kind-hearted and thoughtful she taught us the importance of being appreciative of everything, sending thank you notes, etc.”
She was a member of Brunswick County golf organizations, Sea Gulls, Lady Birds and Club, 25 and a frequent entrant in the Gator Senior Games where she won a gold medal in the NC State Games in Winston Salem.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her mother Judy Mohler; her sister, Dee Dee Anderson; her nephew, Johnny Anderson; and her grandson, Will Davis.
She is survived by her husband Bill Davis; daughters, Robin McAllister and Shelley Scudder; son, Mike Davis; sons-in-law, Dennis McAllister and Jeff Scudder; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Davis; grandchildren, Ryan and Sean McAllister, Max Scudder and Neve and Marley Davis; granddaughter-in-law Allysa McAllister; and great- grandchildren Ryley, Jack and Lucas McAllister.
With the current Covid-19 epidemic we will delay a celebration of life until hopefully in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Dementia Society of America, by mail, to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or online www.dementia.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.