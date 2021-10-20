Nancy Arzelia Starr, age 70, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Nancy was born March 4, 1951 in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Charles and Claire Phelps.
She had many friends from Oak Island and she was well loved by all.
Survivors include her two siblings, Charles Phelps of Warwick, Rhode Island and Patricia Stahly and husband Richard of Chepachet, Rhode Island; two sister-in-laws, Ellen Wapner and Laurie Gallerani; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Starr; and three brothers, Bruce Phelps, Robert Phelps, and William Phelps.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Elk’s Club on Oak Island on Saturday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Starr family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.