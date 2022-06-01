Sandra Tidwell Tolar, 74, passed away peacefully in the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center on May 29, 2022 in Bolivia, North Carolina with her husband and family.
Sandra was born February 26, 1948 in Lumberton, North Carolina, the only child of Ted and Ruth Tidwell.
Her family lived in numerous places, and finally moved from New Jersey to North Carolina in 1969 where Sandra completed her Bachelor of Science at UNC Pembroke and Master of Science at Radford University in elementary education.
Following completion of her education she married Nathaniel Dunn Tolar. The couple started their life in Atlanta, Georgia, and later moved to Louisville, Kentucky.
Sandra taught elementary school while in Atlanta and Louisville, eventually finding her role as a mother of three beautiful children. She was a successful real estate agent in Louisville while enjoying her life as mother and wife. Sandra also found time to support her communities by serving on the HOA board whereever she lived.
Sandra and Nat moved back to Atlanta, where Sandra spent many years as caregiver to both her mother and mother-in-law.
In 2006, Nat and Sandra retired to Southport where she lived until the time of her death.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ruth Tidwell, and her youngest child, Gregory Nathan Tolar, on February 4 of this year.
Besides her loving husband, survivors include two daughters, Melissa Tolar Kneen of Las Vegas, Nevada and Dr. Jill Tolar Campbell (Michael) of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandsons; Andrew and Nathan Campbell; Matthew Kneen and granddaughter Mikayla Kneen.
Over the past five years Sandra fought valiantly with non-small cell lung cancer. Numerous surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments required that her final days be spent in the Hospice Care Unit in Bolivia. The family is thankful to all who cared for Sandra, especially the doctors, nurses and aides in Bolivia who treated her with special love and tenderness in her final days.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 18, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel, 3479 Southport- Supply Road. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and the service will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.