Peter Heck, our own American hero, left this earth in the early morning hours of November 22, 2022. He passed in the company of his loving wife and two children.
A native of Monmouth County, New Jersey, Peter spent his childhood in Rumson attending Holy Cross Grammar School where he attained the dubious honor of consistently being the student who received the most demerits … every week. He was in the first graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey (’63).
Peter served his country with distinction as a member of the Navy. During his time in the Navy Peter served aboard the USS Forrestal, where he flew the F-4 Phantom.
After his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Peter attended Monmouth College and graduated in 1970. From the time that he entered in to his professional life, Peter was involved in commercial real estate up and down the East Coast. He worked at Chase Manhattan Bank, Manufacturers Hanover Trust, and in the family business developing shopping centers, subdivisions, and apartment complexes.
In 1972, Peter married the love of his life, Allyn Tracy. From the day they met they have lived their best life together. Married for 50 years, they had two children, Jennifer and Michael. Peter lived for his family; he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In 2003, Peter and Allyn moved from Little Silver, New Jersey to Southport, North Carolina and settled into the amazing community of St. James. They were blessed with many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Peter obtained his North Carolina real estate license and in January 2004 began selling residential real estate. In September 2005, the Hecks opened Three Rivers Realty based in Southport. This allowed Peter to spend more time with his wife whom he loved more than anything. As broker-in-charge, he provided “his” agents with the benefit of his vast real estate expertise, insightful advice, and the highest standards of integrity.
Peter embraced everything in his life, giving 110%. He was an experienced pilot, avid bicyclist, skilled fisherman, talented guitar player, and dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus. Peter was an altar server at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he made many wonderful friends. He loved to take care of his family. Notably, Peter became a world-class chef and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for his friends and family.
Peter will be missed every day by his wife, Allyn; daughter, Jennifer (Erik) Cook; son, Michael (partner Meghan O’Hara); his sister, Jane Boyle; his favorite uncle, Bob Bennett; and two grandchildren, Aidan and Ryan Cook.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport on Tuesday, November 29, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church. The funeral service will be live streamed via the “View Mass” link at SacredHeartSouthport.org.