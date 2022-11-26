Peter Heck

Peter Heck, our own American hero, left this earth in the early morning hours of November 22, 2022. He passed in the company of his loving wife and two children.

A native of Monmouth County, New Jersey, Peter spent his childhood in Rumson attending Holy Cross Grammar School where he attained the dubious honor of consistently being the student who received the most demerits … every week. He was in the first graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey (’63).