Margaret Frances Sestrick, age 81, of St. James, North Carolina and formerly of Fairport, New York, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Margaret was born March 29, 1940 to the late Joseph Bielak and Jewel Sharpe Bielak.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Aloysius Seiler.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert Sestrick; her sons, Michael (Julie) Sestrick of Warwick, New York, Timothy Sestrick of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and Robert Sestrick of St. Petersburg, Florida; her siblings, JoAnn Frigerio of Chicago, Illinois, Nancy Richter of Linthicum, Maryland, Lori Holgate of Kalispell, Montana, and Robert Sieler of Alvin, Texas; and her grandchildren, Katherine and Matthew Sestrick of Warwick, New York, and Aaron Sestrick of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Southport. She enjoyed playing golf, spending time with her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. Margaret also enjoyed reading, solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles, going on long auto trips and attending sporting events with her husband.
A Funeral Mass for Margaret will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, October 29, at 12 p.m.
A visitation for Margaret will be held at the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Sestrick family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.