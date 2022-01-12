Regina Aultice Steeneck, age 73, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Regina was born April 23, 1948 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Albert Aultice and Hilda Fields Aultice.
“It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.” From rural middle-class Virginia, Regina developed a winning personality in her formative years, that included attending college at Virginia Tech. She bought a ‘69 Firebird convertible to commute to her first job as an AT&T computer programmer. She met her husband Lee at VPI and the two married soon after graduation.
She raised two loving children in Connecticut while working at Aetna Insurance and doing computer consulting jobs both as an employee and then as a freelancer. She also volunteered time to manage computer systems and software for nonprofit organizations.
She was also quite the collector- notably of David Winter cottages, Charming Tails figurines, lighthouses, and wine! And she was a car enthusiast, owning Porsches and BMWs.
She traveled extensively with her husband, since she was now retired, and while he went to the office in various global subsidiaries of GenRe, she would tour the major capitals. After Lee retired in 2007 they began an epic run of many countries and wine tours, ending in 2020 with just over 100 countries visited.
Within St. James Plantation she made many friends, joined many clubs, and both hosted and attended numerous dinner and cocktail parties. Her technical and social skills were quite useful in her decades-long volunteer church work as well. She has helped raise money as well as being philanthropic. Some people described her as the “ever-ready bunny.”
During quiet times, she marveled at the wildlife we experience here in coastal Carolina, although those African safaris have beautiful wildlife too.
Mrs. Steeneck was a member of St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Lee R. Steeneck; two sons, Bradley Steeneck and Darren Steeneck; a brother, Lee Cundiff and fiance, Lisa; and a sister, Susan Keener and her husband, Chuck.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 17, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
A time of gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, in the Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Steeneck family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in honor of Mrs. Steeneck’s memory to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter seabiscuitwildlifeshelter.org.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
