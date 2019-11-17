Madge Earley Bolin, 82, of St. James,passed away on November 15, 2019.
Madge was born October 31, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence and Cleo Earley.
Madge was a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She was an Actuary with the highest designation of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, one of fewer than 30 women in the United States and Canada to receive the designation at the time.
Madge was a very compassionate, courageous and adventurous woman who loved golfing and travel.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jo Patterson.
Survivors include her husband, Hal Bolin; two sons, Winston Edwards and Jim Bolin; a daughter, Pamela Tomerlin; four grandchildren, Jesten Mann, Robert Mann, Grace Bolin, and Reed Bolin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport. A reception will follow the service in Murrow Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.