Myrtle Brown Watson, age 103, of Oak Island, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Mrs. Myrtle was born December 12, 1917 in Beaufort, North Carolina, daughter of the late Rev. A.L. Brown and Eva Mae Williams Brown.
She was raised in eastern North Carolina, having lived in Rose Hill, Four Oaks, and Benson where she graduated from Benson High School, and then moving to Southport in 1937.
In Southport she met the love of her life, D.I. Watson, to whom she was married for 65 years.
After World War II, she and her husband lived in Smithfield, North Carolina for 35 years, where she worked for the Town of Smithfield. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Smithfield and a member of the Smithfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
At the time of her passing, she was the oldest living member of Southport Baptist Church. Mrs. Myrtle loved her Lord and her church.
Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, D. I. Watson; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Scarola of Wilmington and Jennifer McKay and husband Bill of Round Hill, Virginia; four grandchildren, Scott Scarola and wife Jodi, Todd Scarola and wife Terri, Kimberly Longenecker, and Kevin McKay and wife Melissa; 12 great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Chloe, Jada, Silas, Maya, Addi, Dominic, Ella, Claire, Titus, Sevy and Malia; a brother, Bob Brown and wife Jane of Fayetteville; and 15 nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, at Southport Baptist Church with Mrs. Myrtle’s grandson Pastor Kevin McKay and Pastor Devon Varnam officiating. The family will have visitation at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Northwood Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the Christian Ministry Center at Southport Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southport Baptist Church Stained Glass Window Fund, 200 North Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Watson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.