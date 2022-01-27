Christopher Wyatt Christman, 36, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Brunswick County, North Carolina on October 9, 1985, Chris was a son of Marshall Starnes and the late Wendy Rae Christman Fridley.
In addition to his father, Chris was preceded in death by a sister, Heidi Sippel.
Surviving in addition to his father are a daughter, Haley Fridley; brothers, Hunter Fridley and Nathaniel Fridley; fiancé, Daisy Rochelle; and maternal grandparents, Ben and Glenda Christman of Bolivia.
No services are planned at this time.
