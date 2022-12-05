Harry (Ed) Edward Rose III

Harry (Ed) Edward Rose III, age 82, of Southport, North Carolina unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Ed was born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1939. Graduated from Ligonier High School … a proud Mountie! He attended Gettysburg College on a football scholarship and graduated from Indiana University of PA with BS and Masters degrees in Education, and continued post graduate studies at Duquesne University and Westminster College. He lived in western Pennsylvania most of his life and worked for the Armstrong School District at Ford City High School, Worthington High School, and Kittanning Senior High School as a guidance counselor, Asst. Principal, and Principal. Ed also coached football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling during his 38-year tenure. Mr. Rose’s guidance and support guided many young lives. He received many notes and calls of appreciation of thanks over the years from prior students for his mark on their lives. It made him so very proud and he just beamed with pride!