Harry (Ed) Edward Rose III, age 82, of Southport, North Carolina unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Ed was born in Ligonier, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1939. Graduated from Ligonier High School … a proud Mountie! He attended Gettysburg College on a football scholarship and graduated from Indiana University of PA with BS and Masters degrees in Education, and continued post graduate studies at Duquesne University and Westminster College. He lived in western Pennsylvania most of his life and worked for the Armstrong School District at Ford City High School, Worthington High School, and Kittanning Senior High School as a guidance counselor, Asst. Principal, and Principal. Ed also coached football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling during his 38-year tenure. Mr. Rose’s guidance and support guided many young lives. He received many notes and calls of appreciation of thanks over the years from prior students for his mark on their lives. It made him so very proud and he just beamed with pride!
He was an avid golfer, having won four club championships at KCC and the 2008 Member-Guest at St. James. He also enjoyed biking in his later years and was a regular at the St. James Plantation Waterway Park dock and the Woodlands lake. Ed loved animals, especially the “dock” dogs and cats he would see on his rides everyday.
He was a real history buff and enjoyed reading and playing poker. His sense of humor will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to have known him! He always loved to tell jokes and make people laugh!
Ed loved his Pittsburgh sports teams - Steelers, Pirates, Panthers, and was proud to have been able to attend Super Bowl XLV. He enjoyed attending several Masters Tournaments and was a big fan of Penn State, Alabama, and anybody who played Notre Dame!
But most of all, he was so devoted to his loving family and cherished his many dear friends and neighbors, especially close special friends, whom we consider family, Frankie and Pam Shumaker. Their love and support was, and is, immense!
He absolutely treasured his maternal grandparents, Morrison M. and Nettie (Ferry) Noel, and he frequently said, “They were the greatest people that ever lived,” as they raised him during his early years.
After retiring in 2000, he and his wife moved to the southern tip of the beautiful state of North Carolina, built their dream home a couple miles off the beach, and thoroughly enjoyed the quaintness of their new hometown. Here, Ed was a member of Southport Presbyterian Church. The Roses made so many wonderful friends and enjoyed golfing together. He recently said, “I don’t ever have to wonder about what it would feel like to hit the lottery, because I already won it with my amazing wife, my wonderful children, family, and friends.” One of his nurses told us, “not only was he so very loved, but more importantly, he knew how much he was loved, and that’s something we don’t see everyday! He talked about you all the time!” He read every card over the last few months and was so visibly touched by all the love and encouragement.
He was our HERO!
He is survived by his wife of 61 years and the absolute true love of his life, Mary Jean (Volker) Rose; daughter, Robin Rose; sister, Janet Rose Hainan (Bob) of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Joseph J. Volker (Renee) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Richard L. Volker (Denise) of The Villages, Florida; his absolutely treasured rescue kitties, Ozzie and Ellie; nieces, Joelle Hainan Palombo, Jody Volker Ney and Jill Volker Leonell, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ashley Gaydosh Sedgwick of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Terry Austin Quinn and Barbie Hainan Jones both of Florida; and nephews, Joey Volker, Jeff Volker, and Rob Hainan, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Ed was preceded in death by son, Gregory Edward Rose; sister, Joyce (Rose) Austin; his parents, Harry E. (Buddy) and Alice E. (Noel) Rose; sister-in-law, Patricia (Volker) Gaydosh; and nephew, Douglas V. Gaydosh.
A very special thanks to the nurses, nurses aides, and physical therapists of Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful and compassionate care of “Mr. Harry.”
His celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the St. James Chapel and officiated by our dear friend and neighbor Rev. Jimmie Perryman. Viewing will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Cape Fear Memorial Park, Southport.