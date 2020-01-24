Sylvia Hewett Butterworth, 82, of Southport, North Carolina passed away with family by her side Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Sylvia was born in Brunswick County to Charles and Oneida Hewett on February 8, 1937.
She graduated from Southport High School and later attended Miller-Motte College in Wilmington. She worked in governmental finance for most of her life; for the Town of Long Beach, the City of Southport, and the town of St. James.
She was a faithful member of Sharon United Methodist Church of Holden Beach. Her favorite pastime was cooking for and entertaining her countless friends.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia Boyd, and her sister, Violet Hickman.
Sylvia is survived by her twin brother, Billy Hewett; daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and David Cline; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Boyd, Raleigh Johnson, David Cline, and Regan Cline; as well as her cat, Snooki.
Visitation will be held at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2, at 3 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home, P.O. Box 230, Supply, NC 28462.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.