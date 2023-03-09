Richard John Biondi III

Richard John Biondi III, known to his friends and family as RJ, passed away on March 2, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Biondi; half-brother, Steven Biondi; father, Richard Biondi; uncles, Mark and Victor Biondi; grandmothers, Joyce Biondi and Patricia Rogers; mother, Sandra Rickord; brother, Blair Rickord; sister, Holly Rickord; aunt, Fran Phillips; and many cousins, nieces, nephews from both sides of the family. RJ was predeceased by his aunt, Julie, who always adored him.

