Richard John Biondi III, known to his friends and family as RJ, passed away on March 2, 2023.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Biondi; half-brother, Steven Biondi; father, Richard Biondi; uncles, Mark and Victor Biondi; grandmothers, Joyce Biondi and Patricia Rogers; mother, Sandra Rickord; brother, Blair Rickord; sister, Holly Rickord; aunt, Fran Phillips; and many cousins, nieces, nephews from both sides of the family. RJ was predeceased by his aunt, Julie, who always adored him.
RJ had a large circle of friends, and he will be remembered for his quick witted humor and gift of gab. He was very charismatic and people were naturally drawn to his personality.
His willingness to always lend a helping hand whenever he was needed, including helping his friend Julie move to Florida and getting caught in Hurricane Ian. Most recently, he helped his mother and grandmother relocate into their new home.
He was part of the construction crew that rebuilt the old Oak Island Bridge. His memory will live on every time we cross that bridge.
He was particularly fond of cooking and never let a good or bad leftover go to waste.
While staying with his sister Holly and family, he kept her chaotic life organized. He would cook, clean, fold laundry, feed the animals and all the various odd jobs that Holly didn’t have time to complete.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.