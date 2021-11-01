Walter Keith Marsette, age 72, of Southport, North Carolina passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.
Walter was born October 4, 1949.
Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth Marsette and Joanna Lee; grandchildren, Victoria, Catherine, Evelyn, Jonathan, David, and Samantha; and sister, Marlene Edwards.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Katherine Marsette.
No services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Marsette family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.