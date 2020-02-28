Steve Fisher, 64, of Leland passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Steve was born June 25, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Kenneth and Elise Fisher.
Steve was active in Generations Church and enjoyed playing pool.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Fisher.
Survivors include his wife Julie Templeton; a son, Robert Fisher; a sister, Sandy Wink and husband David; stepdaughter, Samantha Sparrow and husband Justin; a stepson, Jack Miller, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Huff Tyler Templeton, III and wife Safa; three sister-in-laws, Lynn Raley, Cindy Templeton, and Teri Merkle; and his dog Gina.
In accordance with Steve’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.