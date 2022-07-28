I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Clarkson Jones, Jr. He passed away in his home at the age of 87. He lived a wonderful and full life.

Dad enjoyed looking after the neighborhood stray cats and feeding the local backyard wildlife. He also loved driving out to Caswell Beach to walk up the boardwalk and watch the waves roll in.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarkson Jones, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.