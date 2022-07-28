Clarkson Jones, Jr. Jul 28, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I am heartbroken to announce the death of my father, Clarkson Jones, Jr. He passed away in his home at the age of 87. He lived a wonderful and full life.Dad enjoyed looking after the neighborhood stray cats and feeding the local backyard wildlife. He also loved driving out to Caswell Beach to walk up the boardwalk and watch the waves roll in.Dad was predeceased by his loving wife, my mother, Sarah Ruark Jones. They are together now, forever. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Jones family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Clarkson Jones, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sarah Ruark Jones Dad Cremation Ethnology Wildlife Funeral Sympathy Peacock Letters to the Editor No small town Too fired up Learn your ABCs Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Margaret Rudd Rentals 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)278-5213 Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Discovered boat may date back to the 1890s DOT: 211 widening will see a few bumps in the road Planning board rejects Indigo Phase II proposal For boat winner, dreams do come true Oak Island: Mega-houses may face new restrictions