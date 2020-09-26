William Edward “Ed” Ollice, 90, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on September 24, 2020.
Mr. Ollice was born May 16, 1930 to the late Thomas Ollice and Louise Parker Ollice.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict.
He attended St. Bernard College and graduated with a degree in engineering from Auburn University. Mr. Ollice worked for Columbia Gas in Charleston, West Virginia and retired to Oak Island in 1986. Ed was a member and past president of the Oak Island Lions Club, as well as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Dolores Pylant Ollice; two sons, Randy Ollice and wife Deborah of Oak Island, and Bruce Ollice and wife Theresa of Williamsburg, Virginia; and a brother, Joseph Ollice of Suffolk, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ollice of Norfolk, Virginia and John Ollice of Portsmouth, Virginia; and a sister, Mary Louise Glynn of Portsmouth, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.