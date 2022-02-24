Gary Russell Krupp, 74, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on February 21, 2022. An avid fan of history and politics, it is only fitting that he passed on Presidents’ Day.
He was born and raised in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, where his family owned and operated the historic Krupp’s Hotel until the 1950s.
Gary was a 1966 graduate of Schwenksville High School and went on to earn his degree from the University of Baltimore’s Merrick School of Business. After college, Gary devoted his career to Unisys (formerly Sperry) for over 40 years in multiple financial roles.
Gary used his financial expertise to further serve his communities serving three terms as a Schwenksville Borough Council Member and later was elected Lower Frederick Township Auditor. He also served in the the roles of Treasurer of the Brunswick Civil War Round Table on the St. James Plantation Property Finance Committee.
Gary enjoyed camping and traveling in the continental United States, especially visiting national parks. He was a meticulous trip planner and carted his family on several cross-country road trips to destinations such as Wyoming, Colorado and Florida. He was a lifelong sports fan, with a special place in his heart for all Philadelphia sports teams and Penn State football.
Perhaps more than anything, though, Gary loved people! He always had a smile for everyone. While he enjoyed puzzles, golf and reading, his favorite pastime was doing anything with his family and friends, whether it be the annual Derby party, dinner at the beach, music concerts or the plethora of Southport parade offerings.
Gary was predeceased by his parents Barbara J (Beppert) and Russell E Krupp.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Krystal Krupp; son, Matthew (Allison); daughters, Nicole Burris (Roger), Heather Patton (Jim), Heidi Gardner (Connie) and Chelsea Ball (Richard); nine grandchildren, Brayden, Jackson, Chase, Indigo, Riley, RJ, Rose, Shelby,and Madison, and his beloved dog, Mack.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held later in 2022 in Southport so that all who loved and knew him may share in the joy of a good hoagie and soft pretzel.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the National Park Foundation at www.give.nationalparks.org or www.DogsforBetterLives.org.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.