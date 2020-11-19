On November 14, 2020 Jonathan “Deke” Freeman passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Deke was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, but spent his youth learning to surf and fish on the beaches of Oak Island.
He was loved by many, and was a friend to all.
The love and focus of his life was his daughter, Carmella Tygris Freeman. Deke was a loving father, a devoted son, a caring friend and a man who could put a smile on anybody’s face. He will be truly missed, especially by those who loved him most.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Deborah Zigler Freeman; his grandparents, Mary Catherine Zigler, Bettie Lou Freeman, and John Freeman; and his beloved cousin, Suzanne Turek.
Deke is survived by his precious daughter, Carmella Tygris Freeman; his father, Johnny Freeman; his sister, Sunni Freeman; his nephew, Henry Scott; and his aunts, Shirley Freeman Swearington and Judy Freeman Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 20, at 3 p.m. Family and guests will gather on the beach front at the Trott Street beach access, Oak Island, NC. Attendees are asked to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing” for everyone’s safety, COVID-19 rules will be strictly adhered too.
The family invites all Deke’s friends to come and celebrate his life with them, and requests that instead of flowers a donation be made to support his daughter Carmella’s future endeavors. The family appreciates support and condolences, and has set up a “Deke’s Celebration of Life” page online at GoFundMe.com. They request all mail be sent to Carmella Freeman, in care of her grandfather Johnny Freeman, at 209 Trott Street, Oak Island NC 28465.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Arrangements made by Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee.