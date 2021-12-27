Robert Edward “Bob” Orr, age 89, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 after six years of failing health.
Bob was born August 14, 1932 in Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Robert and Mary Orr.
He moved with his parents to Burlington, North Carolina during his early childhood and graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1951. He served active duty in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and in the reserves until 1961. During this time, he attended and graduated from Elon College in 1960.
In Burlington, he was well known for his position with the Burlington City Recreation Department as Special Activities Director and Water Safety Instructor. Many of the teens living in Burlington in 1958 may remember the “starlight dances.” Bob was credited with increasing interest and participation in the dance program by moving the venue to the patio overlooking the city pool. He added music requests, dedications, and a beach atmosphere.
He retired from Federal Mogul Corporation after a 30-year career as Sales Manager, in both automotive and industrial divisions, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Detroit, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia. In 1989, he and Carol moved to Oak Island where he was active in the Oak Island Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and elder, and involved in the Cape Fear Emmaus Community.
Bob had a passion for golf, race cars and restoration of vintage cars. Among his very favorites were a 1974 International Harvester Scout and a Dune Buggy.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Earle Orr; two children, Cynthia Morse of Denver, Colorado and Michael Patrick Orr and wife Rebecca of Birmingham, Alabama; and three grandchildren, Jake Orr and wife Ellen of Asheville, North Carolina, Abigale Orr of Starkville, Mississippi and Kendall Orr of Auburn, Alabama.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, in the Peacock - Newnam White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation prior to the service at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m. Entombment will follow in the Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff serving Liberty Hospice and Universal Health Care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751 or at https://alzheimersprevention.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Orr family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock – Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.