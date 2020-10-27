Louise Ward Mead of Southport died on October 14, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia.
Lou was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church where she was a Daughter of the King and served on the Altar Guild, and she was also a volunteer at New Hope Clinic.
She enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge groups, reading with her book club, and going on her annual mountain trips with her Ya Ya’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Mead; her sister, Karen W. Watson; and her stepson, Michael J. Mead.
She is survived by her children, Robert G. Kennerly, Jr. and Stephen W. Kennerly; and her stepchildren, Monica M. Kramer, Mark J. Mead, Cynthia M. Vaughn, and Georgia M. Aurelius. She leaves nine step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild, and is also survived by her sister, Frances W. Thompson, and her brother, Vernon C. Ward, III.
A celebration of Lou’s life will be scheduled at a later time.
The family requests that contributions be made to New Hope Clinic (newhopeclinicfree.org) or St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (205 East Moore Street, Southport, NC 28461.