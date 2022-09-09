Patricia Ann Pavco passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022.
Pat was born on April 16, 1935 in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Vera Ahearn Cook and Charles E. Cook, Sr.
She married Robert Steven Pavco in February 1961. As newlyweds they lived in El Paso, Texas, and over the course of their marriage lived on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, Santa Maria, California, Greensboro, North Carolina, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Oak Island and finally in Southport, North Carolina. She loved living on the coast and stayed in Southport after her husband, Bob, passed away.
Pat was a self-taught watercolor artist and showed her work at many local galleries, including Franklin Square Gallery in Southport and Sunset River Marketplace in Calabash, and was a prominent member of the Oak Island Senior Center. She won numerous awards for her art and had her paintings featured in local publications. Her favorite subjects to paint were chili peppers, flowers and blue crabs. Her original paintings and tiles decorate many homes.
Pat was loved by many and had a large group of artist friends that enjoyed various outings and monthly lunches together.
Pat lived for her family and enjoyed getting together with her children and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved going out for Mexican food. She had a great sense of humor and was always up for adventure. For example, she instigated “MuuMuus and Mimosas” for her youngest granddaughter’s 21st birthday on the family’s girls cruise. She also celebrated her 75th birthday with a bi-plane ride and a big party with Jell-O shots! She was considering jumping out of a plane for her 85th birthday but thankfully COVID intervened.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Steven Pavco; her parents; and her brother, Charles E. Cook, Jr.
Pat is survived by four daughters, Pamela Pavco (James), Suzanne Johnston (Keith), Deanna St. John and Jeanette Meidl, and her son John Steven Pavco; four grandchildren, Zachary Johnston (Gina), Tyler Johnston (Sarah), Ashleigh St. John Adams (Daniel) and Nikala St. John (Matthew); three great-grandchildren, Conner, Emery and Matthew Johnston; and her loyal doggie companion, Amigo.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter.
