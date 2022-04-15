Richard Alan Gunther, age 77, of Southport, North Carolina passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Richard was born June 27, 1944 in Long Island, New York, son of the late Bert and Ruth Gunther.
Richard was a resident of St. James for the past 22 years.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marion Gunther.
As per Richard’s request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the St. James Fire Department, 3628 St. James Drive SE, Southport, NC 28461.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Gunther family.
